Reviewing Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 18 56.51 N/A -1.39 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 217.74 N/A -2.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Moderna Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. uniQure N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Moderna Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

Moderna Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, and a 121.36% upside potential. Competitively uniQure N.V. has a consensus target price of $77, with potential upside of 65.63%. Based on the data shown earlier, Moderna Inc. is looking more favorable than uniQure N.V., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares and 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. About 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Moderna Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.