Reviewing Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

This is a contrast between Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 49.33 N/A -1.39 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 10 405.16 N/A -3.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Moderna Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Moderna Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Moderna Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.9. Prothena Corporation plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Moderna Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Moderna Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 149.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moderna Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 92.7%. Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.31%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Moderna Inc. was more bearish than Prothena Corporation plc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats Moderna Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.