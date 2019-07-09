Reviewing Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 20 40.03 N/A -1.22 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 1.68 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Moderna Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Moderna Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moderna Inc. has a 169.36% upside potential and a consensus target price of $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.1% of Moderna Inc. shares and 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%. Comparatively, 6.23% are Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -4.24% -6.93% -10.57% -11.07% -11.09% 28.68%

For the past year Moderna Inc. was more bullish than Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.