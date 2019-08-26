Reviewing Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 46.50 N/A -1.39 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 38.93 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Moderna Inc.’s upside potential is 167.20% at a $40 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares and 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.31%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance while Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.