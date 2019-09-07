Reviewing Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 49.97 N/A -1.39 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates Moderna Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Moleculin Biotech Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Moderna Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moderna Inc.’s upside potential is 151.89% at a $40 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moderna Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.4% and 17.9% respectively. 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance while Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.