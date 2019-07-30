Reviewing Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

Both Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 36.90 N/A -1.22 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 19 1222.48 N/A -3.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Moderna Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7 and 7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Moderna Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Moderna Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

Moderna Inc.’s upside potential is 192.18% at a $40 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.1% of Moderna Inc. shares and 26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. 6.9% are Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year Moderna Inc. was less bullish than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.