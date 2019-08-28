Reviewing Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 46.04 N/A -1.39 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moderna Inc. Its rival Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Moderna Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Moderna Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 169.91% and an $40 average price target. On the other hand, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 304.31% and its average price target is $15. The information presented earlier suggests that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Moderna Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moderna Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.4% and 52.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Moderna Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Moderna Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.