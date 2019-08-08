Reviewing Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 35.97 N/A -1.39 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Moderna Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Moderna Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival KemPharm Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Moderna Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Moderna Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moderna Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 211.28% and an $40 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Moderna Inc. and KemPharm Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 33.5%. Insiders owned 26.31% of Moderna Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Moderna Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.