Reviewing Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 45.61 N/A -1.39 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 57.54 N/A -3.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Moderna Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Moderna Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moderna Inc. Its rival Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Moderna Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Moderna Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Moderna Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 150.78% and an $40 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is $16.2, which is potential 55.77% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Moderna Inc. is looking more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moderna Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.4% and 94.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Moderna Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.