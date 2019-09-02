Reviewing Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s results

Both Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 46.04 N/A -1.39 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.74 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Moderna Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Moderna Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is Moderna Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 154.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares and 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.31%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Moderna Inc. had bearish trend while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.