Reviewing Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

This is a contrast between Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 18 56.14 N/A -1.39 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Moderna Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Moderna Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Moderna Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Moderna Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 121.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Moderna Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 18.2%. 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Moderna Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Moderna Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).