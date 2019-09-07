Reviewing Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 49.97 N/A -1.39 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Moderna Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moderna Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Genprex Inc. has 30.5 and 30.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moderna Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 151.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Moderna Inc. was more bearish than Genprex Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.