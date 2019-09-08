Reviewing Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 49.97 N/A -1.39 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Moderna Inc. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Moderna Inc. and Genmab A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 151.89% for Moderna Inc. with consensus target price of $40. Genmab A/S on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus target price and a 10.26% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Moderna Inc. is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Moderna Inc. and Genmab A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Genmab A/S beats Moderna Inc.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.