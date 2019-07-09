Reviewing Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 20 40.03 N/A -1.22 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moderna Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Moderna Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moderna Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 169.36% and an $40 average target price. Competitively Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 112.31%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Moderna Inc. is looking more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.1% of Moderna Inc. shares and 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 6.9% are Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has 51.41% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.