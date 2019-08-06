Reviewing Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 33.77 N/A -1.39 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 9 356.20 N/A -1.18 0.00

Demonstrates Moderna Inc. and CorMedix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Moderna Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival CorMedix Inc. is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Moderna Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 226.26% for Moderna Inc. with average target price of $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares and 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. About 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Moderna Inc. had bearish trend while CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.