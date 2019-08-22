Reviewing Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s results

Both Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 43.99 N/A -1.39 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 8 2.07 N/A -4.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Moderna Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Moderna Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Moderna Inc. has a 182.49% upside potential and an average target price of $40.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares and 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares. 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Moderna Inc. was less bearish than Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.