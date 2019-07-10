Reviewing Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 20 40.03 N/A -1.22 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 41 2.82 N/A 2.30 19.05

Demonstrates Moderna Inc. and Cambrex Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Moderna Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

$40 is Moderna Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 169.36%. On the other hand, Cambrex Corporation’s potential upside is 6.71% and its consensus target price is $49. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Moderna Inc. seems more appealing than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moderna Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 41.1% and 0% respectively. About 6.9% of Moderna Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year Moderna Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cambrex Corporation.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.