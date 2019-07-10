Reviewing Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

Both Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 20 40.03 N/A -1.22 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 19 59.10 N/A -7.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Moderna Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Moderna Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 169.36%. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential downside is -19.29%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Moderna Inc. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Moderna Inc. and Arvinas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.1% and 72.1%. Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%. Competitively, Arvinas Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41% Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has weaker performance than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Arvinas Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.