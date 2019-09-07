Reviewing Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s results

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 49.97 N/A -1.39 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Moderna Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Moderna Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Moderna Inc. has an average target price of $40, and a 151.89% upside potential. Competitively Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $42.33, with potential upside of 53.65%. Based on the results given earlier, Moderna Inc. is looking more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares and 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares. 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Moderna Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.