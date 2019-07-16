Reviewing Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU)’s results

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.65
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|284.46
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares and 39.1% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares. 20% are Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.29% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.24%
|1.07%
|2.97%
|5.9%
|1.96%
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|0.33%
|1.01%
|3.69%
|5.25%
|0%
|4.41%
For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
Summary
VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats Modern Media Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.