Reviewing Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU)’s results

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.65 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.04 284.46

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares and 39.1% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares. 20% are Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.29% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.24% 1.07% 2.97% 5.9% 1.96% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.33% 1.01% 3.69% 5.25% 0% 4.41%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats Modern Media Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.