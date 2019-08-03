Reviewing Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)’s results

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|352.59
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited are owned by institutional investors at 68.91% and 50.55% respectively. About 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.68%
|-18%
|1.62%
|3.2%
|6.85%
|3.7%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
