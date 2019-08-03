Reviewing Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)’s results

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited are owned by institutional investors at 68.91% and 50.55% respectively. About 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.