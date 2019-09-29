Reviewing Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)’s results

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|352.59
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.91% and 0%. 20% are Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.68%
|-18%
|1.62%
|3.2%
|6.85%
|3.7%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
