Reviewing Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)’s results

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 8 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.91% and 0%. 20% are Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.