Reviewing Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)’s results

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 8 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.91% and 17.39%. Insiders held 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, Opes Acquisition Corp. has 8.31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.