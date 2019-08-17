Reviewing Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)’s results

Since Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp. Leo Holdings Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Modern Media Acquisition Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Leo Holdings Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares and 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares. About 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 24.55% are Leo Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Leo Holdings Corp.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Leo Holdings Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.