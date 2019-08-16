Reviewing Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)’s results

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.91% and 4.56% respectively. Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 20%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.