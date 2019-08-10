Reviewing Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS)’s results

Both Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation. CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.91% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.85% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.