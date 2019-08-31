Reviewing Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s results

We are comparing Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.02 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 20%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Boston Omaha Corporation.