Reviewing Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s results

We are comparing Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|352.59
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|14.02
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 20%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.68%
|-18%
|1.62%
|3.2%
|6.85%
|3.7%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Boston Omaha Corporation.
