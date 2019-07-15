Reviewing Model N Inc. (MODN)’s and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s results

Both Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 17 4.52 N/A -0.95 0.00 UP Fintech Holding Limited 10 18.80 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates Model N Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Model N Inc. Its rival UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Model N Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Model N Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.08% for Model N Inc. with consensus price target of $23.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Model N Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 75.5% and 0.4% respectively. Insiders owned 3.9% of Model N Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. -1.04% 6.85% 12.46% 33.24% 10.7% 43.92% UP Fintech Holding Limited -23.11% -57.05% 0% 0% 0% -24.45%

For the past year Model N Inc. had bullish trend while UP Fintech Holding Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

UP Fintech Holding Limited beats Model N Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.