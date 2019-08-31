Reviewing Model N Inc. (MODN)’s and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s results

Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 20 6.51 N/A -0.95 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.88 N/A 1.54 72.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Model N Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3%

Risk and Volatility

Model N Inc. has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SPS Commerce Inc. on the other hand, has 0.62 beta which makes it 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Model N Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival SPS Commerce Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. SPS Commerce Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Model N Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Model N Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Model N Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -14.43% and an $24.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, SPS Commerce Inc.’s potential upside is 94.56% and its consensus target price is $98.33. Based on the data shown earlier, SPS Commerce Inc. is looking more favorable than Model N Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.7% of Model N Inc. shares and 98.5% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares. About 3.9% of Model N Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are SPS Commerce Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75%

For the past year Model N Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SPS Commerce Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors SPS Commerce Inc. beats Model N Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.