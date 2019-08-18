Reviewing Model N Inc. (MODN)’s and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 19 6.05 N/A -0.95 0.00 Splunk Inc. 129 9.78 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Model N Inc. and Splunk Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Model N Inc. has a beta of 0.56 and its 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Splunk Inc. has a 2.02 beta and it is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Model N Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Splunk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Splunk Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Model N Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Model N Inc. and Splunk Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85

Model N Inc.’s downside potential is -8.26% at a $24 average price target. Competitively Splunk Inc. has an average price target of $153.27, with potential upside of 22.82%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Splunk Inc. is looking more favorable than Model N Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Model N Inc. and Splunk Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 94.8%. Model N Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Splunk Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05%

For the past year Model N Inc. has stronger performance than Splunk Inc.

Summary

Splunk Inc. beats Model N Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.