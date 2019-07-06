Reviewing Model N Inc. (MODN)’s and Its Competitors results

As Application Software company, Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Model N Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Model N Inc. has 3.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Model N Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66.00% -18.20% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Model N Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Model N Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

$23 is the consensus target price of Model N Inc., with a potential upside of 12.36%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.30%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Model N Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Model N Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. -1.04% 6.85% 12.46% 33.24% 10.7% 43.92% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Model N Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Model N Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Model N Inc.’s competitors have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Model N Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Model N Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Model N Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.53. Competitively, Model N Inc.’s competitors are 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Model N Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.