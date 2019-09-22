Reviewing Model N Inc. (MODN)’s and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)’s results

We are contrasting Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 21 6.62 N/A -0.95 0.00 China Index Holdings Limited 143 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Model N Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Model N Inc. is $24.5, with potential downside of -14.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Model N Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Model N Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10%

For the past year Model N Inc. had bullish trend while China Index Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.