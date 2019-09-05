Reviewing Model N Inc. (MODN)’s and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 20 6.71 N/A -0.95 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 10.08 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Model N Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Model N Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Model N Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Model N Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Model N Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Model N Inc. has a consensus target price of $24.5, and a -15.52% downside potential. On the other hand, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s potential upside is 9.91% and its average target price is $60.67. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. seems more appealing than Model N Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.7% of Model N Inc. shares and 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares. 3.9% are Model N Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Model N Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Model N Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.