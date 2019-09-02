Reviewing Model N Inc. (MODN)’s and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s results

Both Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 20 6.41 N/A -0.95 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.32 N/A 0.03 80.65

Table 1 demonstrates Model N Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Model N Inc. has a beta of 0.56 and its 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s 1.51 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Model N Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc. has 1.4 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Model N Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Model N Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Model N Inc.’s average price target is $24.5, while its potential downside is -14.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Model N Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 34%. 3.9% are Model N Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year Model N Inc. has 65.23% stronger performance while Borqs Technologies Inc. has -21.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Borqs Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Model N Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.