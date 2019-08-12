Reviewing Model N Inc. (MODN)’s and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s results

Both Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 18 6.03 N/A -0.95 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 38 3.30 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Model N Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.56 beta indicates that Model N Inc. is 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Benefitfocus Inc. on the other hand, has 1.28 beta which makes it 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Model N Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Benefitfocus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Benefitfocus Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Model N Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Model N Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

$24 is Model N Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -7.87%. Competitively the consensus target price of Benefitfocus Inc. is $53.67, which is potential 95.16% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Benefitfocus Inc. is looking more favorable than Model N Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Model N Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.7% and 74.96% respectively. Insiders held 3.9% of Model N Inc. shares. Competitively, Benefitfocus Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34%

For the past year Model N Inc. had bullish trend while Benefitfocus Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Model N Inc. beats Benefitfocus Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.