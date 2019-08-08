Reviewing MobileIron Inc. (MOBL)’s and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 6 3.99 N/A -0.42 0.00 UP Fintech Holding Limited 9 16.52 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MobileIron Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MobileIron Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, UP Fintech Holding Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. UP Fintech Holding Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MobileIron Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

MobileIron Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.29% and an $8 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MobileIron Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 2.6%. Insiders owned 3.1% of MobileIron Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33% UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. had bullish trend while UP Fintech Holding Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors UP Fintech Holding Limited beats MobileIron Inc.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.