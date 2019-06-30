Reviewing MobileIron Inc. (MOBL)’s and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s results

Both MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 5 3.41 N/A -0.42 0.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 2 3.33 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights MobileIron Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -27.6%

Volatility & Risk

MobileIron Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Smith Micro Software Inc.’s 0.39 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.3% of MobileIron Inc. shares and 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares. 2.9% are MobileIron Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. -0.71% 0% 15.88% 11.95% 34.61% 22.44% Smith Micro Software Inc. -2.41% 5.19% 63.64% 52.11% 83.05% 80%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. was less bullish than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Summary

Smith Micro Software Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors MobileIron Inc.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.