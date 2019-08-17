Reviewing MobileIron Inc. (MOBL)’s and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s results

MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 6 3.70 N/A -0.42 0.00 SeaChange International Inc. 2 1.22 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights MobileIron Inc. and SeaChange International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -68.7% -51.7%

Risk & Volatility

MobileIron Inc. has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. SeaChange International Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MobileIron Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor SeaChange International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2. SeaChange International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown MobileIron Inc. and SeaChange International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MobileIron Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.30% and an $8 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MobileIron Inc. and SeaChange International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 50.4%. Insiders owned 3.1% of MobileIron Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.2% of SeaChange International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33% SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. was less bullish than SeaChange International Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MobileIron Inc. beats SeaChange International Inc.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.