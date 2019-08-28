Reviewing MobileIron Inc. (MOBL)’s and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s results

MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 6 3.68 N/A -0.42 0.00 Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.21 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights MobileIron Inc. and Rimini Street Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7%

Liquidity

MobileIron Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rimini Street Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. MobileIron Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rimini Street Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MobileIron Inc. and Rimini Street Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of MobileIron Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 17.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.2% of MobileIron Inc. shares and 41.8% of Rimini Street Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of MobileIron Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.6% are Rimini Street Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33% Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. has 50.33% stronger performance while Rimini Street Inc. has -4.27% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MobileIron Inc. beats Rimini Street Inc.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.