Reviewing MobileIron Inc. (MOBL)’s and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s results

MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 6 3.78 N/A -0.42 0.00 QAD Inc. 32 2.99 N/A 0.28 118.74

In table 1 we can see MobileIron Inc. and QAD Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MobileIron Inc. and QAD Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MobileIron Inc. has an average target price of $8, and a 14.94% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.2% of MobileIron Inc. shares and 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.1% of MobileIron Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. has stronger performance than QAD Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors QAD Inc. beats MobileIron Inc.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.