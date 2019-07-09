Reviewing MobileIron Inc. (MOBL)’s and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s results

As Application Software businesses, MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 5 3.41 N/A -0.42 0.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.37 N/A 0.43 11.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MobileIron Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MobileIron Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. MobileIron Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.3% of MobileIron Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of MobileIron Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. -0.71% 0% 15.88% 11.95% 34.61% 22.44% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -7.58% -9.63% 0% 0% 0% -5.06%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. had bullish trend while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.