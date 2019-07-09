Reviewing MobileIron Inc. (MOBL)’s and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s results

This is a contrast between MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 5 3.36 N/A -0.42 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 8 0.49 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MobileIron Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MobileIron Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.3% of MobileIron Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.9% of MobileIron Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. -0.71% 0% 15.88% 11.95% 34.61% 22.44% Luokung Technology Corp. 19.97% 9.48% -28.6% 0% 0% -26.1%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. has 22.44% stronger performance while Luokung Technology Corp. has -26.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Luokung Technology Corp. beats MobileIron Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.