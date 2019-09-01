Reviewing MobileIron Inc. (MOBL)’s and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s results

MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 6 3.74 N/A -0.42 0.00 FireEye Inc. 15 3.28 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MobileIron Inc. and FireEye Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.72 beta means MobileIron Inc.’s volatility is 72.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, FireEye Inc.’s beta is 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MobileIron Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor FireEye Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. FireEye Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MobileIron Inc. and FireEye Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 FireEye Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

MobileIron Inc. has a consensus price target of $8, and a 15.94% upside potential. Meanwhile, FireEye Inc.’s average price target is $19.2, while its potential upside is 42.96%. The information presented earlier suggests that FireEye Inc. looks more robust than MobileIron Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MobileIron Inc. and FireEye Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 76.7%. Insiders held 3.1% of MobileIron Inc. shares. Comparatively, FireEye Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33% FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. had bullish trend while FireEye Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FireEye Inc. beats MobileIron Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.