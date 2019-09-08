Reviewing MobileIron Inc. (MOBL)’s and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s results

As Application Software companies, MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 6 3.75 N/A -0.42 0.00 Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.64 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.72 shows that MobileIron Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Creative Realities Inc.’s 1.25 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

MobileIron Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Creative Realities Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. MobileIron Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MobileIron Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of MobileIron Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 12.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MobileIron Inc. and Creative Realities Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 19.5%. 3.1% are MobileIron Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Creative Realities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33% Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. was more bullish than Creative Realities Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors MobileIron Inc. beats Creative Realities Inc.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.