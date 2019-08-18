Reviewing MobileIron Inc. (MOBL)’s and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s results

We are contrasting MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 6 3.70 N/A -0.42 0.00 Box Inc. 19 3.10 N/A -0.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MobileIron Inc. and Box Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MobileIron Inc. and Box Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21%

Volatility & Risk

MobileIron Inc.’s 1.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 72.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Box Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

MobileIron Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Box Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. MobileIron Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MobileIron Inc. and Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Box Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

MobileIron Inc. has a consensus price target of $8, and a 17.30% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Box Inc. is $23.57, which is potential 76.55% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Box Inc. seems more appealing than MobileIron Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of MobileIron Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.6% of Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MobileIron Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. has 50.33% stronger performance while Box Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MobileIron Inc. beats Box Inc.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.