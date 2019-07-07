Reviewing Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI)’s and Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B)’s results

Both Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) and Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) compete on a level playing field in the Packaging & Containers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Mini Inc. 34 2.26 N/A -0.12 0.00 Greif Inc. 45 0.45 N/A 3.80 12.32

In table 1 we can see Mobile Mini Inc. and Greif Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mobile Mini Inc. and Greif Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Mini Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2% Greif Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 1.6% of Mobile Mini Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mobile Mini Inc. -2.46% 0.81% -7.3% -18.67% -25.2% 6.36% Greif Inc. -1.8% -0.49% 1.01% -8.4% -26.19% 5.56%

For the past year Mobile Mini Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Greif Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Greif Inc. beats Mobile Mini Inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of retail and manufacturing, inventory, construction materials and equipment, documents and records, and other goods. The company also provides a range of specialty containment equipment and services comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes. In addition, it offers specialty containment services consisting of transportation of containers for waste management; provision of waste management oversight and services; system design, including the assessment of pumping, filtration, and temporary storage needs; and field services to install and connect customer containment equipment. The company primarily leases its specialty containment equipment and services for chemical, refinery, oil and natural gas drilling, mining, and environmental service customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of approximately 211,300 portable storage containers and office units in 125 locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada; and specialty containment rental fleet of approximately 12,100 units in 19 locations and 14 combined locations in the United States. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.