Reviewing Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)’s results

This is a contrast between Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 6 13994.74 N/A -0.12 0.00 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mmtec Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.23%. Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.09%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance while Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has 11.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Mmtec Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.