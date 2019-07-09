Reviewing Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)’s results

This is a contrast between Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|6
|13994.74
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Mmtec Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.23%. Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.09%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.42%
|-2.4%
|0.97%
|8.24%
|0.71%
|11.35%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance while Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has 11.35% stronger performance.
Summary
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Mmtec Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
