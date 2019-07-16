Reviewing Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s results

Since Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 6 9026.35 N/A -0.12 0.00 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mmtec Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mmtec Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mmtec Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.19% respectively. Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.09%. Comparatively, 0.53% are Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 2.17% 2.78% -0.15% 5.48% -6.69% 22.6%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance while Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has 22.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Mmtec Inc.