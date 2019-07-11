Reviewing Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s results

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|6
|6368.52
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Mmtec Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.09%. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.59%
|4.78%
|9.21%
|10.88%
|14.03%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend while Principal Real Estate Income Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats Mmtec Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
