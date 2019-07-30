Reviewing Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)’s results

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 8226.89 N/A -0.12 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.62 N/A 6.55 3.91

Demonstrates Mmtec Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mmtec Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mmtec Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.92%. Insiders held 0.09% of Mmtec Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% Northern Trust Corporation 0.27% -0.35% -1.69% 0.71% -2.92% 3.1%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance while Northern Trust Corporation has 3.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Mmtec Inc.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.